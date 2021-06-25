Northampton men in court charged with threatening to steal dogs

Pair aged 24 and 18 are also accused of possessing weapons

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 25th June 2021, 11:07 am
Updated Friday, 25th June 2021, 11:39 am

Two Northampton men will face trial at Crown Court next month after being charged with possessing weapons and threatening to steal dogs.

Daniel John Stray, 24, and 18-year-old Kaine Aaron Snoad were both remanded in custody after appearing at the town's magistrates court.

The charges of attempted robbery relate to an incident on June 9 when two men approached a man in Owen Close, on Wellingborough's Queensway estate, threatening him with violence and threatening to steal his dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The pair will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month

Stray, of Woodlands, Grange Park, has been charged with an additional offence of having a firearm with intent to commit an offence.

Snoad, of Dore Close, Blackthorn, has been charged with an additional offence of possessing a blade in a public place.

They are both due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 28.