Northampton men in court charged with threatening to steal dogs

Two Northampton men will face trial at Crown Court next month after being charged with possessing weapons and threatening to steal dogs.

Daniel John Stray, 24, and 18-year-old Kaine Aaron Snoad were both remanded in custody after appearing at the town's magistrates court.

The charges of attempted robbery relate to an incident on June 9 when two men approached a man in Owen Close, on Wellingborough's Queensway estate, threatening him with violence and threatening to steal his dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month

Stray, of Woodlands, Grange Park, has been charged with an additional offence of having a firearm with intent to commit an offence.

Snoad, of Dore Close, Blackthorn, has been charged with an additional offence of possessing a blade in a public place.