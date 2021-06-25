Northampton men in court charged with threatening to steal dogs
Pair aged 24 and 18 are also accused of possessing weapons
Two Northampton men will face trial at Crown Court next month after being charged with possessing weapons and threatening to steal dogs.
Daniel John Stray, 24, and 18-year-old Kaine Aaron Snoad were both remanded in custody after appearing at the town's magistrates court.
The charges of attempted robbery relate to an incident on June 9 when two men approached a man in Owen Close, on Wellingborough's Queensway estate, threatening him with violence and threatening to steal his dogs.
Stray, of Woodlands, Grange Park, has been charged with an additional offence of having a firearm with intent to commit an offence.
Snoad, of Dore Close, Blackthorn, has been charged with an additional offence of possessing a blade in a public place.
They are both due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 28.