Northampton man who murdered wife of 30 years in 2011 dies aged 72 while serving prison sentence

A Northampton man who was serving a lengthy prison sentence for killing his wife of 30 years in 2011 has died.

Colin Adlard was serving his sentence in HMP Gartree in Leicestershire when he died in hospital last year, aged 72.

An independent investigation into Alard’s death took place and in January 2023 the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (POP) published a full report, which confirms the murderer died of heart failure.

Colin Adlard died while serving a prison sentence for killing his wife of 30 years in 2011 at their Northampton home.

Adlard was jailed on September 28, 2011 for killing his wife of 30 years, Wendy, at 5am on January 7, 2011, as she slept in their rented home in Chase Park Road, Yardley Hastings.

A court at the time was told that the then 61-year-old lost his temper following a series of rows, including one about mashed potato.

The former geophysicist struck 59-year-old Mrs Adlard with a hammer up to five times causing fatal head and brain injuries, the court heard.

Following the attack, Adlard rang 999 and said: “I think I've just killed my wife. I hit her over the head with a hammer while she was in bed."

Police and paramedics attended the home, where Mrs Adlard was still alive, but she was pronounced dead on arrival at Northampton General Hospital.

Adlard pleaded guilty to murder and was told by a judge that he would serve at least 16 years in prison.

The POP report says Adlard was in “poor health” and had several long-term health conditions when he was moved to Gartree in March 2012, following his sentencing hearing.

The conditions included heart failure, heart disease, kidney disease and anaemia. In February 2019, staff provided Mr Adlard with a wheelchair as his mobility worsened.

In 2022, Adlard was treated by a prison nurse after he complained of shortness of breath. He was taken to hospital in April for further investigations.

In May 2022, while still in hospital, Adlard said he did not want anyone to resuscitate him if his heart or breathing stopped and signed an order to that effect, the POP report confirms.

