Northampton man WANTED after failing to appear in court to face charge of going equipped for theft

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 21st May 2025, 15:16 BST
Alexandru-Dragos Niculae.
A Northampton man is wanted by police for failing to appear in court to face a charge of going equipped for theft.

Alexandru-Dragos Niculae, aged 35, was due in magistrates’ court on April 25 on a charge of going equipped for theft.

Niculae’s last known address was in Penrhyn Road, Northampton.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000698778.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

