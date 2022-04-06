Northampton man walks free after speeding through town in stolen car whilst 'intoxicated'

A Northampton man was handed a deferred sentence after stealing a car and ripping through the town centre at 70mph as police chased him.

Robert Regan, aged 31, of Turners Court was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, April 6 after being convicted of four counts of various driving offences, including the theft of a car and dangerous driving.

The court heard that the theft happened in May 2021 when Regan stole a woman’s car keys from her handbag, which was hanging on a hook at a friend’s house she was visiting.

Regan was given a deferred sentence of four months after being found guilty of four counts of various driving offences.

The woman later discovered both her keys and her car were gone.

Police caught up with the defendant at around 2am and turned on their blue lights to get the car to stop but Regan “sped away,” the court heard.

Dashcam footage played to the court showed police pursuing Regan as he tore through red lights at speeds of up to 70mph on Barrack Road, before decamping and attempting to flee from officers. Footage showed Regan jumping a wall before he was arrested.

Mr Bannister, prosecuting, said damage to the car was so extensive that the victim’s insurance company had to write it off, which caused her a great deal of “anguish.”

The complainant’s personal statement described how she had to rely on others for transportation and buy a new car and a spare set of house keys.

Mr Bannister said police were aware that Regan appeared to be “intoxicated” as he gave a “no comment” interview and he refused to test if he was over the legal limit.

Regan was subsequently disqualified from driving for 25 months in June 2021.

However, on October 25, Regan drove whilst disqualified without third party insurance. He stopped at a garage in Towcester Road, where the cashier thought he was intoxicated so called the police, the court heard. Regan was arrested the following day.

Mr Bannister told the court that Regan has a “long history” of crime dating back to 2006 after leaving the care system. Previous convictions include driving offences, affray and robbery.

The court heard that Regan took steps to address his offending and did not offend for six years since his last court appearance in 2015.

Mr Muir said that Regan suffered significant bereavements in his family and struggled with mental health issues, which made him turn to drink. He added that Regan has now stopped drinking and is receiving counselling.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said: “I recognise that you had a pretty poor start to life and you had some recent significant bereavements and it is not surprising that you have [mental health problems], however, that is not an excuse for you to endanger other people’s lives.”

Judge Lucking deferred Regan’s sentence for four months, meaning that he will then be given a suspended prison sentence or he will be immediately imprisoned depending on if he meets set conditions.

These conditions require Regan to commit no further offences in that time, try his utmost to seek employment and save up compensation for the woman he stole the car from.