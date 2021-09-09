Northampton man taken to hospital after 3am beating in noise row
Police issue CCTV images of four people they want to quiz following assault
Detectives are hunting four people after a Northampton man was attacked during a row over noise in the early hours of the morning.
Officers revealed the victim needed hospital treatment after remonstrating with a large group in Broughton Green Road between 1am and 3am on August 29.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "He was knocked to the floor and assaulted, suffering facial and body injuries which required hospital assessment.
"Our officers have viewed CCTV footage from nearby cameras and identified four people — two men and two women — who may be able to help with their investigation.
"We are urging them, or anyone who recognises them, to call 101 using incident number 21000502541 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."