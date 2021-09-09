Northampton man taken to hospital after 3am beating in noise row

Detectives are hunting four people after a Northampton man was attacked during a row over noise in the early hours of the morning.

Officers revealed the victim needed hospital treatment after remonstrating with a large group in Broughton Green Road between 1am and 3am on August 29.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "He was knocked to the floor and assaulted, suffering facial and body injuries which required hospital assessment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have identified four people they want to speak to following an assault in Broughton Green Road

"Our officers have viewed CCTV footage from nearby cameras and identified four people — two men and two women — who may be able to help with their investigation.