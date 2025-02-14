Northampton man sentenced for possession of cocaine at Nottingham Forest's ground
A Northampton man has been sentenced for possession of cocaine at Nottingham Forest’s ground during a Premier League match.
Michael Davis, of School Lane, Quinton, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday (February 13), to be sentenced for charge of possession of a Class A drug – namely cocaine.
The 34-year-old was found to be in possession of the drug at The City Ground – home to Nottingham Forest – on November 10, 2024, when Forest lost 3 – 1 to Newcastle in the Premier League.
Davis pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined £120 by magistrates. He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.
Magistrates also ordered for the drugs to be destroyed.