Northampton man sentenced after smashing pharmacy window with a rock to steal tablets

A Northampton man has been given an 18-month community order after breaking into a pharmacy to steal Diazepam tablets.

Daniel Weekes, aged 31, of St Albans Road, was sentenced today (March 24) at Northampton Crown Court after he was charged with commercial burglary earlier this year.

The court heard how Weekes used a rock to smash the window of Lloyds Pharmacy in Park Avenue North at around midnight on January 16, 2022. The defendant then entered the building as a trespasser to steal a quantity of Diazepam tablets.

Weekes was handed a community order after being convicted for commercial burglary.

Quiana Fitzpatrick, prosecuting, said that police attended the burglary and arrested Weekes within 20 minutes. The court heard that the defendant initially spoke to the police but then attempted to flee.

Four packets of Diazepam tablets fell out of Weekes' pocket as he ran from officers and a further two were discovered following his arrest.

The court heard that Weekes told police he was drunk and needed the tablets. All tablets were recovered.

Ms Fitzpatrick added: "The premises was deliberately targeted for the tablets to be taken."

Weekes has previous convictions including a drunken disorderly and a battery charge.

Matthew Cullen, defending, said Weekes is "a man with a number of issues".

He continued: "He is somebody who has not funded his drug habit by committing crimes, which is something you see a lot here."

The court heard from the defence that a prison sentence would mean that Weekes would lose his accommodation and, as a result, any stability he has in his life.

Mr Cullen said that Weekes has taken measures to address his problems and he has since apologised to the pharmacy staff. He described the defendant as "remorseful" and said that he is willing to pay compensation for the damage he caused.

His Honour Judge Mayo handed Weekes an 18-month community order and, during that time, he will attend 40 rehabilitation requirement days. This includes a drug rehabilitation requirement order for six months and Weekes will have a curfew imposed for three months.