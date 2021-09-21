Northampton man seen driving in 'erratic' manner arrested in connection with drugs and driving offences

A 23-year-old Northampton man has been arrested in connection with drugs and driving offences after police officers witnessed a man driving in an 'erratic' manner in Northampton town centre.

A man was stopped at around 4.25am on Saturday, September 18 after officers spotted him driving a black BMW in an 'erratic' manner on St Giles Street.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "At first the man provided false details and, as a result, he was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse Of Drugs Act and a quantity of what is suspected to be Class A drugs were recovered."

Drugs seized from the scene of the crime. Photo: Joshua Shield

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, driving with no valid UK driving licence and with no insurance.