Northampton man remanded in custody after appearing in court to face rape charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court to face a charge of rape.

Mohammed Ali Sheikh, of St Michael’s Road, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (June 5).

The 40-year-old is charged with one count of rape following an incident between midnight and 1.30am on Tuesday, May 28, in which a woman was sexually assaulted, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Sheikh appeared before the court, he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court, which is due to take place on July 17.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Detectives investigating this incident would still like to hear from residents in the vicinity of Military Road and Clare Street who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time but who have not yet come forward.