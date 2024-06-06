Northampton man remanded in custody after appearing in court to face rape charge
Mohammed Ali Sheikh, of St Michael’s Road, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (June 5).
The 40-year-old is charged with one count of rape following an incident between midnight and 1.30am on Tuesday, May 28, in which a woman was sexually assaulted, according to Northamptonshire Police.
When Sheikh appeared before the court, he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court, which is due to take place on July 17.
Detectives investigating this incident would still like to hear from residents in the vicinity of Military Road and Clare Street who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time but who have not yet come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000312819.