Northampton man jailed for using stolen bank cards to purchase cigarettes and more
Igor Dorin, previously of Crow Lane, appeared at Northampton Crown Court in June where he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and eight counts of fraud by false representation.
The bank cards were stolen during a burglary on March 5. 37-year-old Dorin then used them for purchases of cigarettes and goods from betting shops and off licences.
Police Constable Christina Cooper said: “I’m really pleased with this sentence because it sends a clear message that anyone looking to profit from burglary in Northamptonshire will be robustly brought to justice.
“I hope Igor Dorin reflects on the poor choices he has made that have led to this prison sentence and he uses the time to contemplate the impact his actions have had on the victim of his crime.”
Dorin was sentenced to one year and six months in prison.