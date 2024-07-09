Northampton man jailed for using stolen bank cards to purchase cigarettes and more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man has been jailed after he used stolen bank cards to purchase cigarettes and other goods from off-licences and betting shops.

Igor Dorin, previously of Crow Lane, appeared at Northampton Crown Court in June where he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and eight counts of fraud by false representation.

The bank cards were stolen during a burglary on March 5. 37-year-old Dorin then used them for purchases of cigarettes and goods from betting shops and off licences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Constable Christina Cooper said: “I’m really pleased with this sentence because it sends a clear message that anyone looking to profit from burglary in Northamptonshire will be robustly brought to justice.

Igor Dorin.

“I hope Igor Dorin reflects on the poor choices he has made that have led to this prison sentence and he uses the time to contemplate the impact his actions have had on the victim of his crime.”