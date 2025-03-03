Northampton man jailed for more than six years after admitting series of child sex offences

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 15:44 BST

A Northampton man has been jailed for more than six years after admitting a series of child sex offences.

Muhammad Zayed Amir appeared at Northampton Crown Court on February 27 for sentencing, after pleading guilty to one count of sexual assault and three counts of sexual assault by touching.

The abuse was reported to Northamptonshire Police by the girl’s mother.

Lead investigator - Detective Constable Nadine Phillips said: “The girl in this case has been so brave and I hope this result provides her and her family with some closure.

Muhammad Zayed Amir.Muhammad Zayed Amir.
“She is a very articulate, courageous young woman with a bright future ahead of her and though nothing can take away what Amir did to her, I hope she feels some sense of justice as a result of his imprisonment.

“I’d also like to thank her family for their support. This was a complex case to investigate, and I am so glad we have achieved this result.”

Detective Inspector Stuart Nichols added: “No sentence will ever make up for sexual abuse but I hope this case shows how passionate our team are about protecting the children in this county.

“I want to reassure our local residents that we will continue working hard to put more people like Muhammad Amir between bars and safeguard as many children as we can.

“I’d also like to thank DC Phillips and DC James Harvey for their outstanding work on this case.”

Amir, aged 32, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison with an extended licence period of five years due to his perceived dangerousness.

