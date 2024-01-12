Northampton man jailed for kidnap after he drove off in van with delivery driver still in the back
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Northampton man who drove off in a delivery van with the driver stuck in the back has been jailed.
Connor Terry Malone, of Whitworth Road, appeared before Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on December 14, 2023 after admitting three offences: kidnap, assault and using a vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.
The 31-year-old got into the driver’s seat of a man’s van, while the driver was delivering newspapers in Wellingborough Road at around 4.30am on September 10, 2023.
Malone drove off while the man was still in the back of the vehicle. The side door wedged open.
He then drove around the area for around 40 minutes, before agreeing to let the delivery driver go if he gave him money, police say.
When Malone stopped at the junction of the A508 Kingsthorpe Road and Burleigh Road to take the victim to a cash machine, the man grabbed him. Malone then bite him on the arm.
Police officers attending an incident nearby heard the commotion and arrested Malone.
Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Katie Ryder, of CID West, said: “I’m really pleased to see Connor Malone given a sentence that reflects the seriousness of his offending on the morning of September 10.
“In the victim’s personal statement, he detailed how scared he was during the incident, not least because of how fast and erratically Malone was driving, and made worse by the fact that the van door was stuck open throughout.
“I can’t imagine how frightening it would be to be in the back of that van with no seatbelt or anything to hold onto, and I would commend the man for his bravery in going on to detain Malone when he was finally able to escape.
“Malone’s decisions that day clearly put this man’s life at risk and I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect and make better choices in the future.”
Malone was sentenced to a total of two years’ imprisonment, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for two years, had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points, and was ordered to pay costs of £187.