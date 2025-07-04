Drug dealers, trio who stole from logistics firm, thugs carrying weapons and imitation firearms, sex offenders, university burglar and fraudster are also included in these cases heard during June 2025…

■ ALEX BAIN, aged 24, of Mortar Pit Road, Northampton, two counts of intentional strangulation of a woman, two counts of assault by beating of a woman; 24 months in prison suspended for 24 months, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring fir four months, surcharge £187, costs £150.

■ DANIEL LAKE, aged 19, of Sunderland Street, Northampton, possession with intent to supply a class A drug cocaine, possession with intent to supply a class A drug — heroin, possession of a class A drug — MDMA; committed to a young offender institution for two years, order to forfeit £2927.01 cash, surcharge £187.

■ COSMIN PASCALIN, aged 28, of Charles Street, Northampton, theft by employee — between May 1 and Nov 30, 2023, stole various goods of a value unknown belonging to GXO; 12 months in prison suspended for 21 months, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187.

■ PATRICIA RUSU, aged 33, of Limoges Court, Northampton, theft by employee — between May 1 and November 30, 2023, stole various goods of a value unknown belonging to GXO, attempted theft by employee — between November 1 and November 8, 2023, attempted to steal various goods of a value unknown belonging to GXO; 22 months in prison, surcharge £187.

■ LEONARDO RADUCANU, aged 28, of Limoges Court, Northampton, theft by employee — between May 1 and Nov 30, 2023, stole various goods of a value unknown belonging to GXO, attempted theft by employee — between November 1 and November 8, 2023, attempted to steal various goods of a value unknown belonging to GXO; 27 months in prison, surcharge £228.

■ ANATOLIE GUTU, aged 62, of Kent Road, Northampton, sexual assault on a female — intentionally touched a woman, touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that she was consenting; 22 weeks in prison, requirement to register with police for seven years, surcharge £154.

■ DANNY MAINS, aged 24, of HMP Glen Parva, possession of an offensive weapon — a cosh — at Bidders Close, Northampton, being concerned in supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply a class B drug — cannabis, being concerned in supply of heroin; 15 months in prison order to forfeit £465 cash.

■ MARK FORWARD, aged 40, of South Oval, Northampton, fraud by false representation — presented as another person intending to make a gain of £10,927.50; 20 months in prison suspended for two years, alcohol treatment under direction of probation services for six months, 200 hours unpaid work.

■ LEWIS SMITH, aged 25, of Spencer Road, Northampton, wounded / inflicted grievous bodily harm without intent; 16 months in prison suspended for 24 months, order to abstain from consuming any alcohol for 120 days, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring for three months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £2,000, surcharge £187.

■ DANIEL TWEED, aged 46, of Stainforth Close, Weymouth, assaulted a woman thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, attempted criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — attempted to damage a front door of a property in Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; 12 months in prison.

■ JAMES McFARLANE, aged 46, of HMP Sudbury, escaped from lawful custody while serving a sentence 45 months’ imprisonment passed at Northampton Crown Court in October 2024 for possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place; four months in prison consecutive to current sentence, surcharge £154.

■ VITALIE ESANU, aged 30, of Humber Close, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating at the Racecourse, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £1,630.

■ MARLEY STUBBS, aged 20, of The Wickets, Luton, two counts of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place - Timken Way, Daventry, possession of an offensive weapon in Timken Way, Daventry— a black lock knife, drink driving — 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, used a motor vehicle without third party insurance; community order, surcharge £114, costs £300, disqualified for 12 months.

■ WARREN BELL, aged 47, of Dumas Cul de Sac, Brackley, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving on Upper Astrop Road, Kings Sutton, on August 26, 2024, drug driving, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; 12 months in prison suspended for two years, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187, costs £1,000, disqualified for two years.

■ REAVE NELSON, aged 44, of St John’s Street, Northampton, four counts of assaulting police officers by beating, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place — an axe; 26 months in prison.

■ ALEXANDRU BOZGA, aged 24, of Farmfield Court, Northampton, possession with intent to supply a class B drug — cannabis, acquire / use / possess criminal property; 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring for three months,

■ LIAM SHIELDS, aged 42, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by failing to retain and display history of internet use; 20 months in prison, surcharge £187.

■ SHAUN HEFFERMAN, aged 28, of no fixed abode, at Daventry assaulted a man occasioning him actual bodily harm; three months in prison.

■ LEE RUSSELL, aged 36, of Harding Terrace, Northampton, two counts of assaulting a woman by beating, two counts of wounding / inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman without intent, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — a bedroom door; 21 months in prison suspended for 24 months, order to abstain from consuming alcohol for 90 days with monitoring, surcharge £187.

■ ARBEN GALO, aged 41, of The Headlands, Northampton, intentional strangulation of a woman; 27 months in prison, surcharge £228.

■ TERRY NORGATE PACKER, aged 33, of Scribers Mews, Northampton, criminal damage to a police vehicle valued under £5,000, dangerous driving on Telford Street, Telford Way, Upton Way, A4500 Weedon Road, Latchet Lane, Boswell Street, Kiltie Street, Knots Tiers Drive, High Street and The Square, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to surrender to custody; 82 weeks in prison, disqualified for three years, 287 days.

■ YAHYA YALAHOW, aged 24, of Streatham Place, London SW2, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine in Northampton, being concerned in the supply of heroin, acquired / used / possessed criminal property — £212 cash, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; five years, 219 days in prison, forfeiture order for £212 cash, surcharge £228.

■ COLIN MOSDELL, aged 39, of Belgrave Road, Leicester, five counts of burglary other than dwelling — on March 21, 2025, at Northampton entered a staff only area and stole an iPhone, keys and two purses containing money, on March 23 at Northampton entered a training room and stole two rucksacks, on March 23 at Northampton entered a dwelling in Sheep Street and stole a PlayStation 5, xBox one, diamond ring, suitcase and rucksack, on March 24 at Northampton entered a study area of University of Northampton and stole a rucksack containing a laptop and other items, on March 25 at Northampton entered a dwelling in Abington Avenue and stole a bag containing various dog leads and coats; 62 months in prison.

■ ALEXANDER WOOD, aged 74, of Hyde Close, Roade, adult attempted to engage in sexual communication with a child, made indecent category C photograph of a child, attempted to cause / incite a female child to engage in sexual activity without penetration; required to register with police as a sex offender for 10 years, surcharge £187.

■ MARTIN PRIOR, aged 36, of Crestline Court, Northampton, six counts of assaulting a girl by touching, causing / inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity without penetration; nine years in prison, requirement to register with police as a sex offender indefinitely, surcharge £120.

■ SHANE BAMPKIN, aged 36, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, assaulted a man occasioning him actual bodily harm; 15 months in prison suspended for two years, order to abstain from consuming alcohol monitored for 120 days, 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £500, surcharge £187.

■ IURIE GAVRILITA, aged 30, of Dore Close, Northampton, possession with intent to supply a class A drug — cocaine; two years, six months in prison, order to forfeit £375 cash.

