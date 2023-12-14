Northampton man jailed for his part in double kidnapping where men held captive for five days

When the victims were found, one had injuries consistent with cigarette burns

A Northampton man has been jailed for his part in a double kidnapping where two men were held captive in a bedsit for five days.

Gevin Pasha, of Gray Street, Northampton, appeared at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday (December 12) for sentencing after he was found guilty of two counts of false imprisonment and one count each of conspiracy to blackmail, conspiracy to kidnap and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on August 24, this year.

The 22-year-old was sentenced alongside three other individuals from London, Reading and East Sussex.

Gevin Pasha. Photo: Thames Valley Police.

All four men were involved in the kidnapping, which took place on December 8, 2021. Two men in their twenties were kidnapped from a car park in Maiden Place, Lower Earley, Reading.

Police say the victims had their phones taken from them and were driven to Northampton in two separate vehicles where they were held captive in a bedsit for five days.

On December 13, 2021, police located the victims at an address in Hunter Street, Northampton.

Pasha was also in the address and attempted to attack officers with a pole but he was detained. Once Pasha was restrained, the victims were quickly located having been barricaded in the kitchen area of the bedsit using a sofa. Pasha was arrested and both victims received medical treatment.

One of the victims had injuries consistent with cigarette burns to his hands as well as cuts and bruising to his head and body. He also reported having been attacked with weapons on multiple occasions throughout his imprisonment as well as being deprived of food, police say.

Prior to the kidnap, over the course of 2021, the ringleader of the group and his associates blackmailed one of the victims for money over an alleged debt, police say. The offenders graduated to threats, then expanded their focus to include his parents. They visited the family home and threatened to burn the house down. Despite the family’s efforts to pay, the debt kept increasing which resulted in the eventual kidnap of their son.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Helen Gilbert, of Thames Valley Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “These four dangerous men will now face a significant period in prison to reflect on their criminal actions in this unacceptable incident.

“My thanks go to our colleagues at Northamptonshire Police for their support in rescuing the victims.”

Pasha was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison.

Erlind Demiraj, aged 32, of Orts Road, Reading, was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He was found guilty of one count each of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to blackmail. He pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice.

Garcon Lala, aged 28, of Eastern Road, Haringey, London, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and one count each of conspiracy to blackmail, conspiracy to kidnap and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.