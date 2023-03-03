Northampton man jailed for four years after stabbing a fellow nightclubber following a row

A man who stabbed a fellow nightclubber following an argument has been jailed for four years.

Benjamin Etsiwah was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday (1 March), Leicestershire Police has reported.

The 26-year-old of Nethermead Court, Northampton pleaded guilty to section 18 GBH with intent.

Benjamin Etsiwah

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday 19 February last year at a nightclub in Dryden Street, Leicester.

“Etsiwah was arguing with a member of staff behind the bar when the victim intervened to help. Etsiwah left the bar but not before making a verbal threat to the victim.

“In an attempt to calm the situation, the victim followed Etsiwah claiming he didn’t want any trouble and further threats were made to him outside.

“The victim returned to the club and on the dance floor moments later, Etsiwah approached him and stabbed him once to the abdomen.

“Etsiwah left the premises and fled in a car which was parked outside,” the spokesperson said.

Following a subsequent police investigation, which included identifying the vehicle and a number of positive identifications of Etsiwah by people at the scene, he was arrested and charged three months after the attack.

Detective Constable Sean Downey, who was the investigating officer, said: “The victim attended hospital and received treatment to wound which thankfully was not life threatening or life changing.

“Etsiwah inflicted a serious injury on an innocent man, whose only intention was to help. He clearly had no consideration for the consequences for his action and not only has he left the victim with a permanent reminder of the attack, he is now facing a number of years behind bars.”