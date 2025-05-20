Northampton man jailed for cricket club burglary among these 15 offenders in court

Local magistrates dealt with these cases including drink driving, assaults, harassment and shoplifting…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 7

MARCEL GALUSCA, aged 24, of Market Street, Northampton, speeding — 46mph on Stoke Goldington Road, Hartwell, exceeding the legal limit of 40mph; fined £173, surcharge to fund victim services £69, prosecution costs £110, disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTINE DOUGLAS, aged 52, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on May 8

ROBERT COATES, aged 36, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, harassment by breach of a restraining order; 23 weeks in prison.

LEE MITCHELL, aged 61, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole food to the value of £6.83 belonging to Aldi, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MARK CHAMBERS, aged 37, of no fixed abode, criminal damage to a vehicle window, criminal damage to a window, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; four weeks in prison, compensation of £425.

KIRK FRANKLIN, aged 36, of no fixed abode, drink driving — 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, obstructed police; fined £550, surcharge £220, costs £85, disqualified for 24 weeks.

ANDREW PARKER, aged 57, of Thistleholme Close, Northampton, drink driving — 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

MARK WHITE, aged 59, of Birchfield Crescent, Northampton, drink driving — 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

CHARLIE ROBERTSON, aged 18, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, assaulted by beating of a police officer, failed to surrender to custody; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MICHAEL NETTLETON, aged 45, of Sladeswell Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Marquee Drive, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class A drug — heroin, used a vehicle without third party insurance; 30 weeks in prison, costs £170.

ALEKSANDER UKA, aged 56, of Bootmaker Close, Woodford Halse, drove while disqualified on Weedon Road, Kislingbury; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for eight months.

JAZZ MONROE, aged 33, of Woodcote Avenue, Northampton, drink driving — 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with alcohol treatment for six months, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

SIMON BOSWELL, aged 43, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole goods to the value of £121 belonging to Co-op; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

KAYLUM SMALLEY, aged 29, of Cecil Road, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating, used violence to secure entry to premises knowing there was someone on those premises opposed to the said entry; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, order for alcohol abstinence and monitoring for three months, curfew with electronic monitoring for three months, compensation of £200, costs £85.

ROBERT COATES, aged 36, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal at St Crispin and Harlestone Cricket Club, burglary other than dwelling, theft — entered as a trespasser a shed and stole tools to the value of £4,000; 23 weeks in prison, compensation of £4,750.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.