Police have praised the “dignity and strength" the survivor “showed throughout the case”

A Northampton man has been jailed for child sexual offences, including rape.

Scott Palmer, aged 21, also known as Scott Tarry, previously of Gloucester Crescent, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (December 11) after pleading guilty at the same court in May, Northamptonshire Police has reported.

The offences came when the child bravely reported the abuse to Northamptonshire Police and an investigation was launched.

Scott Palmer, also known as Scott Tarry.

Palmer pleaded guilty to all offences at a hearing at Northampton Crown Court in May.

Lead Investigator – Detective Sergeant Elli Amson commended the “dignity and strength" the survivor “showed throughout the case”, which has taken a number of years to conclude.

Detective Sergeant Amson said: “The survivor in this case suffered horrendous abuse at the hands of this man and I am really pleased that he has been sent to prison for his crimes.

“Scott Palmer was 16 years old when he committed these offences and so was sentenced as such.

"Like so many abusers, he thought he was safe from justice, but this case goes to show that even if years have passed since sexual abuse happened, Northamptonshire Police takes it extremely seriously and that we will do everything we can to secure justice.”

Palmer was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.