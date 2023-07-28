Northampton man jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of child sex offences

A Northampton man has been jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of multiple child sex offences.

Luke Bradshaw, previously of Northampton, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (July 26) after a jury found him guilty of 12 offences at the same court in May this year. He also pleaded guilty to two further charges.

The 34-year-old was handed the sentence for two counts of rape, two counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of assaulting a child, two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault, as well as the two charges he pleaded guilty to, which were possession of indecent images of children and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Following the sentencing, lead investigator – Detective Constable Emily Faulkner from Northamptonshire Police said: “I know that no sentence will give this brave young girl her childhood back, but I really do hope that this is a fresh start for her and that she can now start to rebuild her life, feeling and knowing that she is safe from her abuser.

“Her victim personal statement was read out in court by the prosecutor and was very impactive – giving just a small insight into the abuse and trauma she was being subjected to for so many years.

“She also attended court - an unbelievably courageous decision to face the man that had abused her for so long and deprived her of her childhood.

“I know she has a bright future ahead of her and she should be proud that her courage means Luke Bradshaw is now behind bars for a significant period of time.

“The sexual abuse of a child is a truly unforgivable crime and we hope this case reassures the public that we will do everything we can to put offenders behind bars and support survivors as much as we can.”

Bradshaw was sentenced to 20 years in prison and was also issued with an extended licence of three years and an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) with strict conditions.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, police urge you to come forward by calling 101 or via the Northamptonshire Police online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk.

If you have been a victim of a sexual abuse but are not yet ready to speak to the police, visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.