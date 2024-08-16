Northampton man jailed again after breaching restraining order by calling woman 70 times in a few days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton man has been jailed again after he breached a restraining order by calling a woman more than 70 times in just a few days.

Mitchell Mills, of Greenfield Road, Abington, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 1 after pleading guilty to harassment causing fear of violence between November 2019 and January 2021 and harassment – breach of a restraining order.

The 28-year-old was reported to Northamptonshire Police in July 2023 after he breached a non-molestation order.

When officers spoke to the victim, she went on to reveal several incidents between 2019 and 2021 where Mills had assaulted her or threatened to kill her.

Mills was charged with breaching the non-molestation order and was jailed for 18 weeks in July last year. He was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman or going near her home.

After his release, in November 2023 Mills began harassing the woman, calling her more than 70 times in just a few days, hanging around near her home and making threats towards her and her partner, police say. He was arrested again.

Investigating officer PC Becca Blackmore said: “Mitchell Mills pursued a sustained campaign of fear and violence against this woman, and I am really pleased that the seriousness of his offences has been recognised with this custodial sentence.

“She has been so brave in speaking out about what he put her through, and her refusal to let his toxic behaviour affect her life any more is proof of her strength and courage.”

Mills was jailed for 40 months and given a 10-year restraining order preventing him from contacting or approaching the woman.