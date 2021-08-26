Northampton man jailed after working as bookkeeper for drugs gang to pay off debt out of fear of violence

A Northampton man who worked as a bookkeeper for a drugs gang to pay off his debt out of fear of violence was jailed on Thursday (August 26).

Yusuf Hussain was imprisoned for two years and six months at Northampton Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to possessing with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

The 26-year-old father was caught by police with 65.56g of cocaine and 43.8g of cannabis, worth between £3,000 and £5,660, at his home in Bellropes Square in 2017.

Yusuf Hussain. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane told him: "You were dealing to fund a cannabis habit as you were addicted to cannabis and cocaine but you were dealing on another's behalf.

"You were dealing cannabis and cocaine in large quantities both wholesale and retail."

Judge Crane said police found the drugs and Hussain at his home on February 18, 2017, having come to arrest him for an unrelated matter.

Among the drugs were a block of 82 percent purity cocaine, some wraps of cocaine and the cannabis - some of the packaging had the defendant's fingerprints on.

Police also found a mobile phone containing photos of drugs, costs, deals with a wholesaler and individuals, payments to a supplier and debts for cocaine and cannabis as well as £70 in cash.

Despite this, Hussain was not charged until May last year - he initially pleaded guilty to the cannabis charge but not to the cocaine one with a trial arranged.

But when the trial date was set, the defendant, who has two children and his partner is pregnant, changed his plea to guilty.

Judge Crane said: "I have seen a letter you have written to the court explaining how you had a cannabis habit and that's how you became involved, as well as the changes you have made in your life and the depression you have suffered as a result.

"You had a £2,000 debt due to your drug habit and had suffered threats of violence to you and your family."

Judge Crane sentenced him to two years and six months in jail for dealing cocaine and eight months concurrently for dealing cannabis.