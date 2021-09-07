Northampton man jailed after throwing bricks and wheelie bin at cars in drunken rampage

A Northampton man who damaged five cars by throwing bricks, stones and a wheelie bin has wound up in jail — at the second attempt.

Paul Moss was given a community order in July after magistrates heard he left a trail of destruction during a drunken rampage in Kings Heath.

But he was dragged back before the bench after failing to show up for probation appointments and sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after being told he has a flagrant disregard for court orders.

Magistrates jailed Paul Moss for 20 weeks

Magistrates previously heard how residents had been woken up in the early hours of March 24 by Moss banging loudly on a door in Severn Drive.

One witness saw the 30-year-old then wander up the street before picking pick up a recycling bin and swinging it against a parked Audi, leaving a dent in the bumper.

When the bin bounced off the vehicle, Moss picked up a brick and threw it at the rear window.

He went on to smash windows of a Nissan Qashqai, Ford Focus, BMW and Honda Accord parked along the street.

The court heard Moss, of Welland Green, had been grieving for a family member and very drunk. Moss later told police he could barely remember the incident and was "appalled" at his behaviour.