Northampton man jailed after threatening police officer with knife after running to avoid arrest

A Northampton man has been jailed for threatening a police officer with a large knife, after he ran from officers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lennon Lewis, of Birchfield Road East, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on May 12 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, threatening a person with a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and possession of a controlled Class B drug.

The 26-year-old was spotted by two plain-clothed police officers on November 23, 2024 at around 9.50pm. Police say they spotted a suspected drug deal between two men in Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As officers attempted to arrest Lewis, he ran off and a brief foot chase ensued. Lewis then stopped in Hellidon Close, removed a large knife from a sheath and threatened an officer. Lewis then ran off again this time into Drayton Walk, where he threw the weapon to the ground and was arrested.

Lennon Lewis.

PC Louis Brandham of the Op Revive Team West, who led the investigation, said: “Sadly, we see far too often the devastating effects that knife crime can have within our communities, and we will continue to work hard to remove such weapons from our streets.

“Anyone who decides to use a knife to threaten others like this should expect to be dealt with robustly, and I am pleased that this stance has been reflected in the custodial sentence that Lennon Lewis received.”

Lewis was sentenced to 28 months in prison and ordered to pay a surcharge of £228. A forfeiture and destruction order was also made to destroy the knife and cannabis.