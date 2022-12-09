Northampton man jailed after punching child during ‘rampage’ in Kettering house

A man has been imprisoned after assaulting a child during a “rampage” that left a trail of criminal damage at a Kettering property.

Danny Fleming, aged 26, previously of Campbell Square, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, December 9 after pleading guilty to assault, criminal damage and breaching a suspended sentence order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that, following an argument in a property in Kettering on November 4, 2022, Fleming went on a “rampage” smashing a plate, throwing items, punching holes in doors and ripping a cupboard door off its hinges.

Danny Fleming, aged 26, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, December 9.

Naeem Vali, prosecuting, said that a child was punched in the back during the altercation. Two of the property’s occupants took refuge in the kitchen until the police were called and the defendant ran from the scene.

Fleming gave a no comment interview to the police, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In committing the assault and criminal damage, Fleming was in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed on April 22 this year after he attended an ex-partner’s address and assaulted her new new partner, leaving him with a gash to the head. Fleming was given a 10 month custodial sentence, suspended for 21 months.

William Forber-Heyward, in mitigation, told the court that Fleming’s behaviour was the result of poor anger management, a lack of consequential thinking and his misuse of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that, earlier this year, a family member was diagnosed with terminal cancer and Fleming reacted badly to the news, turning to drugs.

Mr Forber-Heyward said that Fleming has been remanded into custody since November 7 and he described his first experience in prison as “eye-opening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defence barrister added: “He understands that he needs to be punished and also hopes that he can be rehabilitated in respect of his behaviour with a view to become a more meaningful member of society. “

Recorder Sprawson, in his sentencing remarks, said that he accepts the bad news about Fleming’s family member left him “unstable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “It appears the bad news threw you off track and you indulged with drugs in order to overcome your emotional experience you were suffering.”