Northampton man jailed after police find Class A drugs and more than £5,000 in cash
Ervin Suci, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 21 to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
The 31-year-old was arrested in the early hours of March 15, 2022, after police officers received intelligence that crime was taking place inside his address in Aynho Walk.
Officers searched the property, and others, as well as associated vehicles and found Class A drugs and more than £5,000 in cash. A number of mobile phones were also seized which contained evidence that suggested Suci was involved in the supply of Class A drugs, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Lead investigator - Detective Constable Caroline Knight said: “I am pleased that we have jailed yet another drug dealer and I hope all of the force’s recent convictions and sentences of this kind send the unequivocal message that this kind of activity will not be tolerated in Northamptonshire.
“People often think that drug dealing is a victimless crime but there are so many vulnerable people across the world exploited in order for these drugs to be produced, distributed and sold.
“I would encourage anyone who has information about drug dealing in their local area to contact us so we can investigate and do as much as we can to bring the offenders to justice.”
Suci was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.