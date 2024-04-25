Northampton man jailed after plying underage girl with alcohol and drugs before sexually assaulting her

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed after meeting an underage girl in Northampton, plying her with alcohol and drugs, before sexually exploiting her.

Christian Graham Ross, now of Netherfield, Milton Keynes, appeared at Amersham Crown Court on April 19 after pleading guilty to three counts of penetrative sexual activity with a girl and one count of meeting a girl, following grooming, Northamptonshire Police have said.

The 31-year-old pretended to be younger than he was and gave the victim alcohol and drugs before sexually exploiting her, a spokesperson said.

During the police investigation, it transpired that Ross had also groomed a second teenage girl from the Thames Valley Police area on the internet, before meeting her and engaging in sexual activity.

Ross pleaded guilty to all four offences at two separate hearings in May and June last year.

A mobile phone seized as part of the Thames Valley Police investigation and Ross was further charged with three offences of making indecent images of children. However, despite denying these offences, he was found guilty by a jury at a three-day trial.

Lead Investigator, Detective Constable Raj Singh of Northamptonshire Police’s RISE team said: “With the support of [the victim’s] family and our team, she provided crucial evidence which secured the charges and the subsequent guilty pleas. She should be exceptionally proud of herself for the courage she’s shown and the fact that because of her, Ross is now behind bars.”

Detective Inspector Andy Blaize of Northamptonshire Police’s Rise team added: “Christian Ross is a highly dangerous sexual predator who demonstrated a clear pattern of inappropriate behaviour.

“The survivors of his abuse have suffered with the memories of what happened to them but because of their bravery, justice has been done and Ross will now spend a significant period in prison.

“Northamptonshire Police takes cases like these extremely seriously – we will believe you and we will do everything we can to bring your abuser to justice.”