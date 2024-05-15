Northampton man jailed after nine-month campaign of harassment and stalking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton man has been jailed after he subjected his former partner to a nine-month campaign of harassment and stalking

Alexandru Frunzeanu, previously of Hampton Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on April 30 after pleading guilty to one count of stalking without fear/alarm/distress.

The charge relates to a nine-month period, where the 34-year-old stalked and harassed a former partner, including turning up to her home address and workplace unannounced.

The woman bravely contacted police about Frunzeanu’s behaviour and he was arrested.

Lead investigator - Police Constable Beckie Woodhouse from Northamptonshire Police’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Stalking is a horrible crime to be a victim of as it takes over your life.

“You are constantly looking over your shoulder or out of your window and every time you get a message on your phone, your anxiety spikes.

“That’s why I’m pleased that we have managed to get a prison sentence here and whilst nothing will take away the months of distress, I hope the woman in this case feels more able to move forward in peace, knowing she has got justice.

“Tackling this kind of behaviour fits in with our priority to prevent violence against women and girls and I want to reassure the public that we will continue working hard to protect more people whilst ensuring the offenders get sent to prison.”