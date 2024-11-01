Northampton man jailed after gunshots fired at two homes 'missing occupants by inches'

A Northampton man has been jailed after gunshots were fired at two homes, “missing occupants by inches”, according to police.

Jack Walker, whose last known address was Carey Road, Hackleton, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday (October 31), for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and assisting an offender.

The 30-year-old used a stolen car to travel from Northampton to County Durham on March 29 this year. In County Durham, a number of gun shots were fired at a residential property, where the occupants including a young child were inside, according to Cleveland Police. The occupants were unharmed.

Police also added that the stolen vehicle used in the incident was located in Cleveland and a live grenade found inside, which was safely destroyed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Then on April 12 Walker used another stolen car to travel to Thornaby, in Stockton-on-Tees, where a property was targeted and gun shots fired into a property, where the occupants were “missed by a matter of inches”, according to police. No one was physically hurt. The Audi used in the incident was located burnt out later the same day.

Detective Constable Victoria Patrickson, from Cleveland Police, said: “These two incidents saw a dangerous gunman attend residential addresses in both Durham and Cleveland. On the first occasion the bullets passed straight through the front door with one bullet found lodged in a vacuum cleaner and another found wedged in an internal wall.

“On the second occasion two rounds of ammunition were again fired into a residential property, where a bullet was recovered from the media wall in the living room.”

Temporary Detective Sergeant Rob Griffiths added: “Today’s sentencing is welcomed and reflects the severity of the incidents and highlights the consequences of being in possession of a firearm. Jack Walker will spend a number of years reflecting on his actions and I would encourage others who are involved in such criminality to consider the consequences of engaging in it.”

Two women, aged 31 and 30, and a 31-year-old man from Northampton, along with a 17-year-old boy from Billingham, have been released from police bail, in connection with this incident.

Walker was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison.