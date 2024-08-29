Northampton man jailed after container full of Class A drugs fell from the bottom of his trousers
Jae Dean Franklin, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court On July 11 for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
The 40-year-old was spotted on December 14, 2023 by police officers in Pilton Close, Northampton, as he was wearing a full-face balaclava.
Franklin ran when he saw officers, but was caught and arrested.
He claimed to have taken an overdose, so officers took him to Northampton General Hospital, where a container fell out from the bottom of his trousers and spilled open, revealing multiple wraps of Class A drugs.
Following a search, he was found to have a further container concealed on his person which had more class A wraps inside it.
Operation Revive Sergeant Scott Garbett said: “I am pleased to see Jae Franklin brought to justice and I hope this case demonstrates the seriousness with which the police and the courts take drug dealing.
“Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for this Force which is why Operation Revive was set up. Through this operation, we aim to bring those who sell drugs to justice – from street level dealers to those running organised crime groups.
“We will continue working hard to bring more people like Franklin to justice.”
Franklin was sentenced to two years in prison.