Northampton man jailed after breaking into two homes with crowbar and stealing cash, bank cards and stamps

A Northampton man has been jailed for his part in breaking into a home with a crowbar and stealing cash, jewellery and trainers before stealing bank cards and stamps from a second property on the same night.

Patrick Connors, of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 8, 2024 for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.

The 33-year-old, alongside another man, used a crowbar to break into a property in Main Road, Duston at 7.15pm on February 16, 2023.

Once inside, the duo stole cash, trainers and jewellery.

Patrick Connors.

According to police, the two men then made their way to another property in Longacres, at about 8.25pm, and broke into that one by smashing through the conservatory window. Once inside they stole cash, bank cards and stamps.

An investigation into both break-ins was launched with Connors being identified as one of the suspects. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Lead investigator Police Constable Becca Tomalin said: “Here at Northamptonshire Police, we know how violating being a victim of burglary can be, so it’s great news that we have brought another two burglars to justice.

“We will continue working hard to tackle burglary - to prevent and detect offences and put more people like Connors behind bars.”

Connors was sentenced to a year in prison.

Daniel Doran, aged 31, of Blenheim Walk, Northampton, who also pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, was sentenced earlier this year (April 9) to two years in prison, suspended for two years.