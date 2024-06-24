Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man has been jailed after he breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) by opening Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

Keiran Brodie, previously of Northampton, was convicted in 2011 of causing a child under 16 to watch a sexual act.

The now 30-year-old was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and issued with a SHPO, which has conditions including advising police when he opened new bank accounts or created any online accounts or email addresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 29 this year, police officers found email addresses Brodie had not informed them, three bank accounts he had not declared, and accounts he had created online with LinkedIn, Snapchat, Quora and Instagram.

Keiran Brodie.

Brodie pleaded guilty to breaching his SHPO and was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court earlier this month.

PC Will Corlett from the MOSOVO Team said: “Registered sex offenders are managed closely for a reason and we take a zero-tolerance approach to any breaches, no matter how small they think these breaches might be.

“No one gets the benefit of the doubt or a second chance.”