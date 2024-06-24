Northampton man jailed after breaching sexual harm prevention order by opening Instagram and Snapchat accounts
Keiran Brodie, previously of Northampton, was convicted in 2011 of causing a child under 16 to watch a sexual act.
The now 30-year-old was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and issued with a SHPO, which has conditions including advising police when he opened new bank accounts or created any online accounts or email addresses.
On April 29 this year, police officers found email addresses Brodie had not informed them, three bank accounts he had not declared, and accounts he had created online with LinkedIn, Snapchat, Quora and Instagram.
Brodie pleaded guilty to breaching his SHPO and was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court earlier this month.
PC Will Corlett from the MOSOVO Team said: “Registered sex offenders are managed closely for a reason and we take a zero-tolerance approach to any breaches, no matter how small they think these breaches might be.
“No one gets the benefit of the doubt or a second chance.”
Brodie was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison.