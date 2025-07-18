Northampton man jailed after assaulting four police officers during arrest for carrying an axe

A Northampton man has been jailed after he assaulted four police officers during and after he was arrested for carrying an axe.

Reave Nelson, of Bassett Lowke House in St Johns Street, was found guilty by a jury at Northampton Crown Court on June 19 of a number of offences. The charges include four counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, assault by beating and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed in a public place.

The 44-year-old was arrested around midday on January 27 2025, in St Leonards Road, following several reports of a man threatening members of the public while brandishing a bladed article.

Police officers searched Nelson and found an axe inside his rucksack. Police say, it was at this point that he became aggressive, kicking the rear bumper of the police car.

At the custody suite, Nelson he elbowed a male officer in the face and then punched a female officer in her face causing her to fall over. As the male officer attempted to restrain Nelson, he punched him in the face causing him to fall over. A second female officer intervened to assist her colleagues, but Nelson lashed out and struck her too. At this point more officers came to their colleague’s assistance, and Nelson spat at a fourth officer, before he was handcuffed and led to his cell.

Response officer PC Will Cunningham of the West LPA, who led the investigation, said: “Police officers come to work every day to help people and protect their communities, and assaults on them as they do their job are completely unacceptable.

“Reave Nelson’s actions were unprovoked, violent and completely unnecessary. He not only caused these officers physical pain but emotional distress too. Three of the officers sustained cuts and bruises and one was treated for concussion.

“We will always seek the strongest penalties for those who assault any emergency worker, and I am pleased that the courts have held Nelson accountable for his actions and handed him a custodial sentence.”

Nelson was sentenced to 26 months in prison. He will serve six months in prison and the rest on licence in the community. A destruction order was also made for the axe.