Northampton man in prison for drugs offence wanted on recall after breaching release conditions

Frank Stephen Taylor.

A Northampton man is wanted on recall to prison after he breached the conditions of his release, following a drugs conviction.

Frank Stephen Taylor was sentenced to four years and five months in prison in May 2023, following a conviction for possession with intent to supply drugs in February 2022.

The 32-year-old was released on licence but has since breached his conditions and as a result is wanted on recall to prison. His last known address was in Lower Harlestone.

Anyone who has seen Taylor or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000222980.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.