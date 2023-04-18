Northampton man in ‘desperate’ debt situation sent to prison for advertising and supplying drugs

A 28-year-old man has been sent to prison after playing a primary role in a drugs line, advertising and supplying heroin and crack cocaine to numerous people.

Noman Naeem, of Floribunda Drive, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, April 18 after pleading guilty to two counts of supplying Class A drugs to others.

The court heard that Naeem was arrested on January 5 earlier this year after his home on Floribunda Drive was searched and a quantity of heroin was uncovered along with suspected deal bags containing white residue and some cannabis.

Noman Naeem, aged 28, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, April 18.

Julian Lynch, prosecuting, said a phone also discovered at the property was analysed and found to be activated in 2001. Within minutes, bulk messages advertising the sale of heroin and crack cocaine were sent out and continued on a regular basis until Lynch’s arrest.

The court heard that - between December 24, 2021 and January 5, 2023 - Naeem was the primary operator of that mobile phone and its activity related to the ‘Ghost’ drug line.

It was found that a number of the contacts on the phone were consistent with Naeem’s personal phone and the phone was pinging on a regular basis to the defendant’s home address.

Naeem gave a no comment interview to police, following his arrest.

Devon Small, in mitigation, described Naeem as a “family man,” who found himself in a desperate financial situation after he was convicted of drug driving in January 2021 and his driving disqualification meant that he lost his job as a delivery driver.

The court heard that Naeem, who had been a cannabis user for many years, began to accumulate drug debts and he took on the job to manage the phone in return for money as a last resort.

“He tells me this was the biggest mistake of his life,” Mr Small said.

His Honour Judge Mayo DL, in his sentencing remarks, said: “You are effectively og good character, having only one driving matter on your record, and you have shown considerable maturity and remorse since you have been apprehended.”