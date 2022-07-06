Northampton man imprisoned after traces of cocaine and drug dealing equipment found at home

A man has been imprisoned after police discovered traces of cannabis and drug dealing paraphernalia at his Northampton home.

Isen Shema, aged 39, previously of Billing Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, July 6 after pleading guilty to possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply it to persons unknown.

The court heard that police executed a search warrant on Shema’s Northampton home on October 26, 2021 after receiving intel that suggested the property was concerned in the importation of cocaine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isen Shema, aged 39, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, July 6

Michael Haggar, prosecuting, said it has since been accepted that Shema was accepting the delivery for someone else so he was not charged in relation to this offence.

The court heard that police officers, upon entering Shema’s living room, discovered a bag with races of white power, a large clear snap lock bag containing smaller dealing bags and digital scales with traces of white powder.

Officers additionally seized Shema’s phone, which contained up to 50 text messages relating to drug dealing over a period of around seven weeks, the court heard.

Mr Hagger said that Shema gave a no comment interview to police and he claimed he was dealing drugs to friends as a result of being in debt with those higher in the drug dealing chain, placing him in a “lesser role.”

Pree Brada, defending Shema, said: “He was a user himself and has an addiction. He accrued debt and pressure can be put on someone in that vulnerable position.”

Ms Brada added that Shema has stopped using drugs since being imprisoned in October 2021, he has his own accomodation and has been offered two different jobs by friends to take on following his release from prison.

His Honour Judge David Herbert, in his sentencing remarks, said: “Police searched your house on October 26 last year. They were there in relation to the importation of cannabis but it is now accepted that you were unaware of that event.

“However, evidence was recovered demonstrating that you had been concerned in the supply of cocaine for two months. Your phone contained messages that you had been supplying class A drugs for seven weeks.”