Northampton man imprisoned after robbing student at knifepoint and threatening care worker with BB gun

A Northampton man has been imprisoned after robbing a university student at knifepoint and threatening a care worker with a BB gun.

Cain Downton, aged 22, of Lion Court, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, December 21 after pleading guilty to robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of an imitation firearm.

The court heard that the first victim was working in a care home in Kent on April 23, 2021 when Downton attended the address at 6pm carrying a football that had previously gone missing from there.

The care worker questioned Downton, who began to shout and swear before producing an air pistol from his waistband and pointing it at her, the court heard.

The victim called the police, who arrested Downton shortly later. He gave a no comment interview.

A statement from the care worker said that she wakes up every day with trauma and flashbacks of what happened. She said she frequently suffers with panic attacks and endures sleepless nights.

She claims she could not focus on her upcoming exams or return to college as she was afraid to leave the house. Three weeks after the incident, she still could not bring herself to return to work.

The second victim - a university student - was walking towards Morrisons near the University of Northampton on April 3, 2022 when Downton passed him on a footbridge and asked if his Canada Goose jacket was real. The student replied yes, the court heard.

Ben Gow, prosecuting, said that - when the student returned from the supermarket and was walking along New South Bridge Road, Downton appeared with a knife. The victim tried to run away but Downton caught up with him, pushed him down and demanded the jacket whilst waving the knife.

CCTV footage showed Downton with his hood up as he carried out the robbery before he took off with the £900 jacket. He was arrested on April 24 whilst wearing the jacket.

The court heard that the student had only been in the UK for one month before the robbery.

Mr Gow said: “He used to be a confident person, who was happy to walk around on his own but he is now unable to do so without feeling scared.”

Downton was interviewed on April 25, 2022. He denied his involvement and claimed he was given the coat by an unknown male, who insisted he could have it for free.

Downton has five previous convictions for common assault, malicious communication and criminal damage along with a caution for battery.

Nathalie Carter, in mitigation, said Downton had a “troubled childhood” and had consumed significant amounts of alcohol, cocaine and cannabis at the time of offending.

The court heard that Downton was diagnosed with learning disabilities at a young age and he suffers from depression. Ms Carter described him as a “vulnerable” adult, who would not cope well in prison.

She continued: “His condition makes him impulsive and he lacks consequential thinking. He comes across as naive and immature despite his 22 years.”

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane, addressing the defendant, said: “Your engagement with probation has been poor. You are not prepared to listen or take advice.”