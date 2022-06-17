A Northampton man has been imprisoned after police officers discovered ‘crack’ cocaine and heroin hidden in his mouth.

Jamie Blyde, aged 37, of High Street in Upton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, June 17 charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and supplying Class B drugs to another.

According to Northamptonshire Police, officers stopped Blyde in Earl Street, Northampton on December 16, 2021 at around 12.45pm. Officers found wraps of Class A drugs concealed in Blyde’s mouth including ‘crack’ cocaine and heroin. A tick list, a phone and £50 in cash were also seized from him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Blyde, aged 37, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, June 17 2022.

Eunice Gedzah, prosecuting, told the court that Blyde has 47 previous convictions for a total of 160 offences including 11 offences of supplying heroin, possession of Class A and B drugs, battery, shoplifting and breach of criminal behaviour orders.

Paul Webb, defending, told the court that he committed these offences to fund his own habit after having a bad start to life, committing his first offence just days after his thirteenth birthday.

Mr Webb said: “His life has been blighted by the mass demeanors of not only himself but the previous generations of his family.”

The court heard that Blyde is a skilled grounds worker, who is in “heavy demand” and custody has given him the opportunity of remaining clean from drug use.

Mr Webb told the court Blyde is “feeling more positive than ever before” and has put on two stone in weight.

He added: “He is extremely unhappy with the revolving door of court, prison, rehabilitation, relapsing and that continuing cycle and he now identifies that he either changes now or never.”

Recorder Jones handed Blyde a three-year prison sentence for the possession of cocaine with intent to supply, a concurrent three year prison sentence for the possession of heroin with intent to supply and a consecutive 10-week prison sentence for supplying cannabis.

No additional penalty was imposed for acquiring the £50 cash.