A Northampton man has been imprisoned after subjecting his former partner to abusive behaviour that left her with nightmares for more than a year.

Norbert Stari, aged 37, of Semilong Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, July 14 after being convicted for controlling and coercive behaviour.

The court heard that - between April 2017 and November 2018 - Stari subjected his former partner to “demeaning treatment” and repeated threats and acts of violence including spitting at her, pushing her to the ground and delivering flyers to her home that were intended to cause distress.

Norbert Stari, aged 37, was imprisoned for 13 months at Northampton Crown Court.

The court heard that, in April 2017, Stari grabbed the victim’s hair and forced her to the floor causing her to hit her face on the edge of the bed and chip her teeth.

In January 2018, Stari and his former partner travelled to Serbia with plans to stay there for three weeks - the court was told. However, after taking control of passports and travel documents, Stari returned to the UK without his then partner, leaving her stranded in Serbia for eight months, which caused her to fall into significant debt.

The court heard that Stari did this to put pressure on the victim to retract allegations made against him in relation to another matter and he continued to pressure her upon her return to the UK. Stari eventually moved out of their shared accommodation after police intervened when he kicked down the door to get inside.

David Cleaver, prosecuting, said the victim had to leave her job because the defendant arranged for his new partner to start work at the same company, which caused “inevitable difficulties.”

CCTV footage showed Stari following the victim in the town centre and, on one occasion, he attended her home with another male in the middle of the night demanding entry.

The victim, in a statement, said: “It was very hard to survive emotionally. He wanted to humiliate me in every way and make me feel down and force me to put down all my self respect and dignity.

“I have been experiencing nightmares for months and worry every time I am out in public.”

Stari has one previous conviction in his home country in 2015 of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, which was non-domestic and the victim was another male. He was given a community order for this offence.

Liam Muir, in mitigation, described Stari as a “hard working man,” who needs help and engagement to reduce his risk of harm to both current and future partners.

He added that Stari has family who depend on him, including his pregnant current partner and his mother in Hungary, who he visits once a month to assist her as he is her only living family member.

The court heard that a positive prison report described Stari as having a “good positive attitude” and “always willing to help.”

His Honour Judge David Herbert said: “The impact of your behaviour on her has been profound. That much was clear just listening to her evidence.”

He added: “She described the latter period of her time with you as survival and she is understandably frightened of you.”