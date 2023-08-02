Northampton man handed restraining order after shouting outside woman's house despite being banned

A Northampton man has been handed a restraining order after shouting outside a woman’s house, despite being banned from going to her address.

Edward Robinson, of Robert Street, initially denied breaching a non-molestation order at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, but he then admitted the offence at Northampton Crown Court.

The charge relates to an incident on March 4, this year when Northamptonshire Police received a call reporting that Robinson was outside the woman’s home, despite being banned from going to her address.

The 37-year-old was captured on CCTV shouting outside and throwing a car tyre into the garden, according to police.

Following the case, investigating officer PC Matt Heavens, of Response, said: “The woman in this case has shown courage and determination in ensuring Edward Robinson is held to account for his actions in breaching the non-molestation order put in place to help ensure her safety.

“She is supportive of us publicising her case as she wishes to encourage others to report breaches of non-molestation orders. Northamptonshire Police takes the safety of women and girls incredibly seriously and we will do all we can to prevent harm and to punish those responsible.”

Robinson was given an 18-month community order with rehabilitation programme requirement, ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge, and on July 7 was made subject to a three-year restraining order.

The restraining order prevents him from contacting the woman directly or indirectly, from going to her home, and bans him from approaching her or going within 20 metres of her.