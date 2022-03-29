Northampton man given suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving

A Northampton man was handed a nine month suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving.

Yusaf Muhammed Alia, aged 43, of Birchfield Road was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (March 29) after driving a car dangerously in July 2020.

The court heard from the prosecution that Alia drove a Toyota Auris dangerously on Stockmead Road in Northampton on July 12, 2020.

Northampton Crown Court.

Alia subsequently failed, without reasonable cause, to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates Court on November 4, 2021. This followed the defendant being released on bail on October 28, 2021.

His Honour Judge Mayo, sentencing, said: “I promised you in December that I would pass a suspended sentence if you met a number of conditions.”

The conditions were that the defendant used his best endeavours to secure employment, if he stayed out of trouble and if he paid the set court and compensation costs.

Judge Mayo added: “I am pleased to see that you have been working and also you have an appointment at the job centre this week.”

Judge Mayo sentenced Alia to nine months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. Alia will additionally have to complete 10 rehabilitation requirement days.

Alia was furthermore disqualified from driving for 12 months and he will be required to take an extended retest before applying for a new driving licence.