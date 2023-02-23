Northampton man given community order for harassing former partner in Wellingborough repeatedly

A Northampton man has been given a community order after turning up at his former partner’s house repeatedly to harass her.

Davis Magone, aged 29, of Campbell Square, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 22 after being found guilty of harassment.

The court heard that Magone went to his former partner’s house in Weavers Road, Wellingborough on January 9 earlier this year, where things were going okay until 4pm when the defendant kept saying that he wanted to move in.

Magone was described as becoming “loud and aggressive” and, as his partner tried to leave, he grabbed her and pulled her back and hit her hand in an attempt to stop her from opening the front door.

His former partner was, however, able to get to a neighbour’s house and call the police. Magone was arrested and released on bail with the conditions not to contact his former partner or go to her house.

Later that night – at around midnight - the victim was woken up by tapping on her front door and the defendant shouting to be let in. She then heard noise outside of her window and saw a bright light - it was the defendant using a lighter to try and get into her bedroom.

The court heard that he then posted his phone through her letterbox in a further attempt to get her to open the door.

The following day, the victim received multiple texts and calls to her phone from the defendant, who apologised and said he wanted to get back together. This went on for the entire day, despite the victim telling him to leave her alone.

The court heard that, on January 11, this continued with Magone calling the victim eight times in the morning alone and then texting her all day, saying he thinks she is carrying his child, which she said was untrue.

Magone then turned up at the victim’s house again with a bunch of flowers. When she did not answer, the defendant then hammered on her door shouting her name and the police were called, the court heard. Magone was remanded into custody.

In a police interview, Magone told officers over and over again that he wanted to see if the victim was pregnant and he was not aware it was a criminal offence to go to her house.

In a statement, the victim said that Magone’s behaviour was persistent and there had been many previous similar incidents.

Magone, who has no previous convictions, pleaded not guilty to the charge of harassment and was found guilty by a jury after a trial.

He was sentenced to a two year community order with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, 120 hours of unpaid work and 40 sessions of the Building Better Relationships programme. A restraining order was imposed between Magone and his former partner for a total of five years.