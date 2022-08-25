Northampton man given community order after police witness him deal drugs in park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton man has been given a community order after police seized wraps of heroin and cannabis from him, following a suspicious exchange in a park.

Frankie Belfon, aged 26, of Abington Grove, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, August 25 after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply it to another.

The court heard that police officers were on patrol around The Racecourse at around 3.20pm on February 10, 2020 when they saw a suspicious exchange take place.

Dharmendra Toor, prosecuting, said officers witnessed Belfon - who was on an orange bicycle and dressed in black - passing an item over to three males, who gave him money in turn.

The court heard that Belfon was then stopped by officers in the Abington area and they asked him if he had anything on him that he should not have.

Belfon responded that he had some “shots” in his pocket, the court heard.

Mr Toor said officers seized 13 wraps of heroin, 27 wraps of cocaine and £45 in cash from Belfon. The drugs were valued at just under £300, the court heard.

A drug expert witness statement said that phones were also seized at Belfon’s address, which had drug-related messages on them and showed that he was not only dealing on that day but for several days beforehand.

Mr Toor told the court that Belfon accepts that he was part of an operation but played a lesser role with an expectation of limited financial advantage.

The court heard that Belfon has previous convictions of grievous bodily harm (GBH), assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and criminal damage. He has committed no previous drug-related offences.

Stephen Cooke, mitigating, directed Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane to several letters written to the court by the defendant, his partner, his mother and an employer offering him work.

The court heard that the death of Belfon’s grandmother at the end of 2019 had a “significant impact” on him, leading him to using cannabis as a coping mechanism for his grief.

Belfon is now, however, back living with his mother, in a long term relationship and has taken steps to address his offending - the court heard.

Judge Crane said: “The picture painted from all of that is someone who has sought to change their life, move away from criminal behaviour and live a productive and law-abiding life.

In relation to Belfon’s role in the drugs operation, Judge Crane added: “You were not in charge of the line. You were being directed where and what to do, you did not keep the money and you were homeless at the time.”

Belfon was given a 18 month community order and he must also complete 15 rehabilitation requirement days and 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.