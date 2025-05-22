Northampton man fined more than £6,000 after being found guilty of failing to dispose of waste properly

A Northampton man has been fined more than £6,000 after being found guilty of failing to dispose of household waste properly.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Umit Bilgin, of Patterdale Walk, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 12 for trial and sentencing after he pleaded not guilty to failing in his duty of care to ensure his household waste was disposed of properly.

This was the 45-year-old’s second court appearance. His first came before the court in June 2023, after waste belonging to him was dumped in Spectacle Lane, Moulton. Magistrates ordered him to pay £3,350 in fines and costs on that occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the day before that hearing, Neighbourhood Wardens from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) had found more rubbish belonging to Bilgin while patrolling Duke Street, Northampton.

Rubbish dumped in Duke Street, Northampton.

According to WNC, Bilgin refused to engage with the officers’ enquiries or the investigation process and had to be issued with an arrest warrant after failing to appear at the first scheduled court date on January 16, 2024. When he failed to appear at the second scheduled court date of May 7, 2024, a further arrest warrant was issued, before eventually appearing in March this year to plead not guilty.

Councillor Nigel Stansfield, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste: “Listening to our residents on the doorstep, dealing with fly-tipping is clearly a top priority for them and we will be stepping up our efforts to tackle environmental crimes and hold offenders to account.

“We would urge people to continue supporting our work by reporting fly-tipping, littering and other environmental crimes on our website or via the West Northamptonshire Council app.”

Bilgin was ordered to pay a £2,000 fine, plus a victim surcharge of £800 and prosecution costs of £3,500.