Northampton man due to appear in court over kidnap of 14-year-old girl

A man is set to appear in court today in relation to the kidnap and sexual assault of a teenage girl in Northampton.

Pierre Coleman, aged 32, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, has been charged with kidnap or false imprisonment with intent to commit a relevant sexual assault, sexual assault and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The charges relate to an incident in the Headlands area on August 30.

He is also charged with actual bodily harm in relation to an incident in Lorraine Drive, Northampton, on September 18.

Coleman will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, September 23.