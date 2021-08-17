Northampton man drunkenly stabbed partner by accident after threatening to kill himself during argument

A Northampton man who drunkenly stabbed his partner by accident after threatening to kill himself during an argument was jailed today (Tuesday, August 17).

Stephen Coleman left his girlfriend with a 4cm wound in her upper thigh after lunging towards her with a kitchen knife as she lay in bed, Northampton Crown Court heard.

The victim said the 48-year-old, of Sandhurst Close, had forgotten the knife was in his hand as he was intoxicated but did not support his prosecution.

Stephen Coleman. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

His Honour Recorder William Davis sentenced him to two years in prison after he previously pleaded guilty to wounding without intent.

"I don't deem it appropriate to suspend the sentence as I don't consider it's sufficiently strong enough to outweigh the need to punish you," he said.

"This was a domestic incident involving a knife where a wound was caused to your partner and the appropriate punishment can only be achieved by an immediate custodial sentence.

Recorder Davis said the argument started between Coleman and his girlfriend over a meal she had cooked for them at her home on February 16.

The woman went to bed after the quarrel became heated but later woke up and came back downstairs to speak to the defendant again in the early hours of the morning.

However they argued again so she went back to bed but this time Coleman followed her waving the knife around threatening to harm himself.

Claire Howell, prosecuting, said the victim told police the defendant lunged forward into her leg and dropped the knife straight away - the judge added he was immediately remorseful.

In the morning, the partner went to A&E at Northampton General Hospital to get treatment for the stab wound, which she initially said was caused accidentally before telling doctors and police what really happened.

Coleman was arrested the next day by police and gave no comment at interview while the victim refused to give any further comment, Ms Howell said.

The defendant has 22 previous convictions for 37 offences, including numerous prison sentences and crimes involving knives and assaulting his partner.

Recorder Davis said 'happily' no long-term damage has been done by the stabbing but was concerned by Coleman's 'troubling history of serious previous domestic incidents'.

Colin Charvill, defending, said Coleman has mental health and alcohol problems and the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted his use of support services.

"His partner wants Mr Coleman to come home and she considers he's been doing well on his university course, he's been using mental health services available to him and she's in need of his support," he added.