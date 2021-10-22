Northampton man denies targeting police helicopter pilot with laser pen
Trial date set for February 8 over charge of endangering an aicraft
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 12:18 pm
Updated
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 12:20 pm
A 49-year-old Northampton man has denied endangering an aircraft after a police helicopter pilot reported being targeted by a laser pen.
Sergejs Puzanovskis was charged last month after the National Police Air Service pilot reported the incident while it was flying over Northampton as part of a missing person search.
Puzanovskis, of Chiltern Way, Northampton, pleeded not guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week and was remanded on bail ahead of a trial at the same court on February 8, 2022.