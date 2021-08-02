Northampton man denies assaulting police officers in St James Road attack

Trial set for January after Wilkins pleads not guilty

By Jack Duggan
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 5:31 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd August 2021, 5:32 pm

A Northampton man denied assaulting two police officers and will now face a trial by jury next year.

Samuel Wilkins pleaded not guilty at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (August 2) to the attack on a male and a female police constable on May 29.

The 30-year-old, of Gibson Lane, Dallington, was granted unconditional bail before his trial starts in the week of January 21, 2022.

