Northampton man denies assaulting police officers in St James Road attack
Trial set for January after Wilkins pleads not guilty
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 5:31 pm
Updated
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 5:32 pm
A Northampton man denied assaulting two police officers and will now face a trial by jury next year.
Samuel Wilkins pleaded not guilty at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (August 2) to the attack on a male and a female police constable on May 29.
The 30-year-old, of Gibson Lane, Dallington, was granted unconditional bail before his trial starts in the week of January 21, 2022.