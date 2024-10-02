Northampton man convicted of 18 sexual offences connected to Abington Street statue - including three rapes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man has been convicted of 18 sexual assaults – including three rapes – connected to the Abington Street statue.

Alex Stephen Coleman, previously of Redruth Close, Northampton, was found guilty of a series of offences at Northampton Crown Court, during a 13-day trial, which ended on Tuesday (October 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old was convicted of three counts of rape, six counts of sexual activity with a child, six counts of sexual assault and three counts of assault by penetration.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Northamptonshire Police, Coleman committed the offences against five girls between April 2008 and March 2011. During this time, he was aged 18-21.

Alex Stephen Coleman.

He was arrested as part of Op Antigua in 2020. Op Antigua was launched at the end of June 2020 and focuses on reported sexual abuse between the years of 2006 and 2016, all originating from the statue in Abington Street, Northampton, where young people would gather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead investigator - Detective Sergeant Colin Bowers said: “I am so pleased for the survivors in this case that their abuser has been found guilty and I want to thank them for the support they have given the operation from start to finish.

“Reporting any crime to the police can be daunting so we never underestimate how difficult it is for survivors of sexual abuse to tell us their stories.

“I hope this case demonstrates the seriousness and care with which we always handle reports of this nature, as well as our determination to put the offender behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing will ever take away what happened to these women but I hope they can feel proud that by speaking up, they have ensured that Alex Stephen Coleman – a serial rapist and sexual abuser – will be going to prison for a long time.”

Coleman will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on November 29.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, police encourage you to come forward by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk.

If you have been a victim of a sexual abuse but are not yet ready to speak to the police, visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.