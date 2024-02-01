News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Northampton man charged with theft from cars after series of incidents in January

The 42-year-old will face magistrates again in April
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 1st Feb 2024, 15:01 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 15:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man has been charged with theft from cars and other offences after a series of incidents in January.

Lee Robert Robins, of St Paul’s Road, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle, vehicle interference and possession of Class A drugs.

The charges relate to incidents between January 6 and January 26.

The 42-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 29 and will next appear at the same court on April 2.