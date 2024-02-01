Northampton man charged with theft from cars after series of incidents in January
A Northampton man has been charged with theft from cars and other offences after a series of incidents in January.
Lee Robert Robins, of St Paul’s Road, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle, vehicle interference and possession of Class A drugs.
The charges relate to incidents between January 6 and January 26.
The 42-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 29 and will next appear at the same court on April 2.