Northampton man charged with seven counts of thefts from one store across 17 days

A Northampton man been charged with seven counts of theft from one store across 17 days.

Philip Holod, aged 39, of Primrose Hill, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday (October 17), charged with seven theft offences at a store in Stanhope Road between September 26 and October 12 this year.