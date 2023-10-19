Northampton man charged with seven counts of thefts from one store across 17 days
The 39-year-old was remanded in custody after a court hearing
A Northampton man been charged with seven counts of theft from one store across 17 days.
Philip Holod, aged 39, of Primrose Hill, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday (October 17), charged with seven theft offences at a store in Stanhope Road between September 26 and October 12 this year.
Holod entered no plea and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 24.