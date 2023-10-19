News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Northampton man charged with seven counts of thefts from one store across 17 days

The 39-year-old was remanded in custody after a court hearing
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man been charged with seven counts of theft from one store across 17 days.

Philip Holod, aged 39, of Primrose Hill, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday (October 17), charged with seven theft offences at a store in Stanhope Road between September 26 and October 12 this year.

Holod entered no plea and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 24.