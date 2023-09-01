Detectives investigating allegations of historical sexual assaults, have charged a man in connection with the offences.

Makhan Singh Mauji, aged 70 from Northampton, has been charged with 14 counts of sexual assault, a police spokesperson said.

The charges relate to offences that occurred a number of years ago outside of Northamptonshire..

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Unit said: “If you want to report anything relating to this case, please do so via the Major Incident Portal (opens in a new window), or by scanning the QR code.

“Anyone wishing to report a sexual assault will always be treated sensitively and with respect by us. We recognise how difficult it must be but please be assured we have specially trained officers who can help you every step of the way.”

You can report crime online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).